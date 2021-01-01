For a happy, healthy kitty companion, the Fancy Feast Classic Poultry & Beef Feast Canned Food + Savory Cravings Limited Ingredient Beef & Crab Flavor Cat Treats combo is your best bet! It comes with a variety pack of grain-free wet food, giving hungry friends three irresistible flavors. The canned food features a smooth texture and delivers complete, balanced nutrition and a boost of hydration. On top of that, the treat bars will also impress your furry family with their simple recipe, feline-approved flavor, and easy portioning!