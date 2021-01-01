From home expressions
Home Expressions Classic Plus Mattress Pad, One Size , White
Advertisement
Made exclusively for JCPenney, this pad is constructed with soft microfiber to provide breathability so you stay comfortable all night long, and it's machine washable for easy care.3M Scotchgard treatment provides moisture-management properties for enhanced comfort.Silvadur Anti-Microbial Treatment provides durable, long lasting fabric protection against unwanted bacteria buildup and ensures linens stay cleaner longer.OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances. Certification: #SH025 134339,Â TESTEX3M Scotchgard stain release and moisture management treatment keeps the sleep environment dry and most stains wash away in the laundrySilvadur Anti-Microbial Treatment reduces the growth of odor causing bacteria on mattress padBedding Construction: Box stitch to keep filling in placeOeko-Tex 100 Certified to be free of harmful substancesFeatures: Hypoallergenic, AntimicrobialBedding Construction: Box StitchThread Count: 185Bed Size: TwinFill Weight: 15 oz. of FillMeasurements: 75 Length/Inches, 39 Width/InchesMattress Depth: Up To 18 In DeepBase Material: 100% PolyesterFilling Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Machine Wash, Tumble DryCertifications And Listings: Oeko-Tex CertifiedCountry of Origin: Imported