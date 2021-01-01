From home expressions
Home Expressions Classic Plus Down Alternative Reversible Comforter with Scotchgard, One Size , Beige
Advertisement
Our Home Expressions Classic Plus Down Alternative Comforter features an ultra-soft brushed microfiber cover and lofty down alternative fill for the perfect amount of all season's warmth and softness. This machine wash and dry comforter is easy to care for and is also treated with 3M Scotchgard to help protect against stains. The box-stitched construction helps to distribute the fill evenly and keep it from shifting..All-Season's WarmthBrushed Microfiber cover for ultimate softness and comfortLofty Hypoallergenic FillBox-stitch pattern distributes fill evenly and keeps it from shiftingScotchgard stain-release protectionThis product has been verified in an independent laboratory and tested for harmful substances according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX. Certification No. Â 17.HCN.15323, Â HOHENSTEIN, HTTIFeatures: Reversible, Down AlternativeWarmth Factor: LightweightBed Size: Twin-Twin XlFill Weight: 34 oz. of FillMeasurements: 92 Length/Inches, 66 Width/InchesFabric Content: 100% PolyesterFilling Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Machine WashCertifications And Listings: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexCountry of Origin: Imported