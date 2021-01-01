From friskies
Friskies Classic Pate Mariner's Catch Canned Cat Food, 5.5-oz, case of 24
Reel your kitty in with fin-tastic flavor when you serve Purina Friskies Pate Mariner's Catch Wet Cat Food. This canned pate cat food is bursting with fish flavor to bring the tastes of the ocean straight to her dish. The yummy seafood pate cat food wows with a smooth texture sure to have your furry pal finishing every last bite. An enticing aroma makes mealtime extra fun, and the yummy look gets your curious cat excited for the next bite. Plus, you can feel great serving this mouthwatering pate canned cat food recipe to your favorite feline friend knowing it's 100% complete and balanced to support the growth of kittens and the maintenance of adult cats. Offer this Purina Friskies adult cat food variety to your playful kitty every day, and watch her delight in the high-seas adventure in every can.