From lauren ralph lauren

LAUREN Ralph Lauren Classic Knits Dolman Sleeve Notch Collar Capris Pajama Set

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Look forward to going to bed when you have on the LAUREN Ralph Lauren Classic Knits Dolman Sleeve Notch Collar Capris Pajama Set. This 2 piece set is made from cozy fabric that will have you sleeping sound in no time. Button down frontal closure. Short sleeves. Elastic waistband. 60% cotton, 40% viscose. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 9 1 2 in Waist Measurement: 31 in Outseam: 31 in Inseam: 22 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 19 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com