Look forward to going to bed when you have on the LAUREN Ralph Lauren Classic Knits Dolman Sleeve Notch Collar Capris Pajama Set. This 2 piece set is made from cozy fabric that will have you sleeping sound in no time. Button down frontal closure. Short sleeves. Elastic waistband. 60% cotton, 40% viscose. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 9 1 2 in Waist Measurement: 31 in Outseam: 31 in Inseam: 22 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 19 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.