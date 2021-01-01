'Classic Herbs Sage' Graphic Art Print on Wrapped Canvas

Contemporary, rustic, modern and traditional whatever your style, this manufacturer has got your walls covered. They offer a huge variety of high-quality, ready-to-hang wall art to complement any decor. Their abundance of art themes ranges from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes. Whether it's displayed in the bedroom, living room, kitchen and office, their professionally handcrafted wall decor will be admired for years to come.Features:This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features sage in the center of a purple backgroundGiclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions virtually indistinguishable from the original pieceGallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas around the sides of a hidden frame for a frameless presentation of the finished paintingSolid wood frame for durability and stabilityHang anywhere with the attached sawtooth hangerHand-stretched in the USAMade in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: 65% Polyester and 35% cottonAdditional Materials: Wooden stretcher barsColor: Green/PurpleNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Cora NieleStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: Horizontal;VerticalShape: SquareWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: HerbsTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTitle: Classic Herbs SageEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Secondary Product Style: NauticalFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 14" H x 14" W): 14Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 24" W): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 35" H x 35" W): 35Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 14" H x 14" W): 14Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 24" W): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 35" H x 35" W): 35Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 14" H x 14" W): 2Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 18" W): 2Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 24" W): 2Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 35" H x 35" W): 2Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth