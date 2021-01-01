From ugg
UGG Classic Femme Short
Take your style to new, fashion-forward lengths with the UGG Classic Femme Short. Suede upper has been pretreated to repel water and stains. UGGpure lining and insole keep feet feeling breathable and dry. PORON footbed offers exceptional comfort throughout the day. Sleek wedge heel. New Treadlite by UGG outsole provides increased traction, durability, cushioning and flexibility. Please Note: Slight dye transfer may occur with darker colored sheepskin during first few wears. Real sheep fur or lamb has been artificially dyed and treated. Fur origin: Australia. Imported Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 13 oz Circumference: 12 in Shaft: 9 in Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.