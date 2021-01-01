Classic Farmhouse Style Pine Wood Console Table with Sliding Barn Door and Two Drawers One Cabinet Open Style Shelf (Navy)

Features: 1.Farmhouse Style: With the combination of retro elements and modern trend characteristics, this classic farmhouse style console table embodies the ingenuity of design. Stitched boards with X modeling elements bring the typical pastoral atmosphere to your house. The main body matches black slide equipment creates a visual impact, these color combinations make you indulge in the most enduring aesthetics. 2. 2 Drawers & Sliding Barn Door: For storing daily necessities and sundries, TWO drawers and a cabinet are designed beneath the tabletop board and an open style shelf at the bottom. This design offer ample storage space to keep daily supplies out of your sight. As a matter of interest, the way to open the cabinet is to slide open, it’s a distinctive solution for cabinet door opening. Certainly, such a different way to open the cabinet is beneficial for saving space. 3. Pine Wood & Iron Material: Such a beautiful farmhouse style console table must be a long-term usage furniture as your wish, for that reason, this console table is manufactured with solid pine wood and iron. The pine wood is for the frame and legs, and the iron is for slide part. And spray paint on the surface of pine wood and iron ensures smooth touch feeling. 4. Load-bearing Capacity: Take account of actual scenario in your life, this console table is designed to offer most things used everyday. For the tabletop, the load-bearing capacity is 155lbs; and the same parameter of the open bottom shelf is 66lbs. Each of the two drawers can bear 55lbs, and the cabinet can bear the same weight as well. In that case, you can put decorations or daily things on the tabletop or the open style shelf. 5. Easy Assembly & Dimensions: This elegant design console table can not only satisfy the visual aesthetic, another great advantage is simple installation. The installation process is extremely simple, that is link the legs and bottom board together after receiving the parcel, and then it’s Okay. This classic farmhouse style console table is right in front of you. Dimension of this product is 35"L x 13.8"W x 33.9"H Notice: 1.Real Product’s Color may be a little different from the image due to the lighting or monitor’s display. 2.Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error. Selling Points: 1. This farmhouse style console table brings combination of retro and modern elements to your house. 2. Sliding barn door design not only shows distinctive and special, but also can save space in limited room. 3. Solid pine wooden structure guarantee the stability and durability. White, navy and espresso, the three available colors can satisfy your preferences. Dimensions & Weight: Overall Dimension ：35"L x 13.8"W x 33.9"H Detail Dimension： Please refer to the image. Package Dimension： 38"L x 22"W x 18"H Product Weight ：35.6LBS Package Weight ：45LBS Weight Capacity Tabletop: 155LBSBottom shelf: 66LBSDrawer and cabinet: 55LBS Specifications: Product Name ：Console Table Material： Pine wood legs and frameMDF panels and iron slide part Thickness Tabletop: 18mm Table legs: 40*40mm Finish ：Distressed finish Color ：Navy Assembly Required： 20min Additional Tools ：Required All tools included Pieces Included ：One Package Number： 1 Country of Origin： Vietnam Product Warranty： Six Months Care & Maintance 1.Wipe with a soft dry cloth. Avoid the use of harsh chemicals and household cleaners as they may damage the finish. 2.Hardware may loosen over time; periodically check that all connections are tight.