Elchim Red Classic Dryer
Elchim Classic Dryer. Style your hair in fashion with the sleek and trendy design of this black hairdryer from Elchim. Featuring ionic technology, this hairdryer reduces drying time to lessen damage incurred by extended blow drying. Two speeds and five temperature settings help you achieve the perfect stylistic effects for any hairdo, and ample power provides dependable and even disbursement of heat to get the job done fast and efficiently every time. Enjoy lightweight use and plenty of cord length to let you move freely as you style your hair like a pro. This durably crafted and resilient hairdryer is made to provide consistent and reliable performance for extended use and longevity. Includes one hair dryer, durably crafted by Elchim, for drying wet hair safely and efficiently Ionic technology reduces drying time to lessen damage incurred by extended blow drying Two speeds and five temperature settings help you to achieve the perfect stylistic effects Solidly constructed from polycarbonate and electrical components to provide resiliency and longevity Cord plugs into a standard wall socket Red and black design adds a fashionable flair 1,875 watts of power provides dependable and even disbursement of heat