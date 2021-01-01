From kong
KONG Classic Dog Toy - Large
Super-bouncy and irresistible. The natural rubber compound is irresistable for most dogs. 3 chewer-friendly sizes are available to satisfy dogs with typical chewing temperaments. Use Kong Stuff'n treats and pastes work great to initiate play sessions. Red Kong is very strong and very bouncy. Black Kong, available in 1 size, is extra hard for power chewers. No. T1M: Type: Kong, Size: Large, Color: Red, Material: Rubber No. T2M: Type: Kong, Size: Medium, Color: Red, Material: Rubber No. T3M: Type: Kong, Size: Small, Color: Red, Material: Rubber No. K1M: Type: Kong, Size: Large, Color: Black, Material: Rubber