Classic Do Not Disturb Green Cal. King Upholstered Platform Bed

Part of Classic Collection from CaracoleUpholstered headboard footboard and side railsDiamond tufted headboard with wings in chair arm designWooden headboard legs in golden shimmerAcrylic footboard legsMetal leg ferrules & adjustable height bedding systemOptional NightstandIncludes Mattress Support SystemBed is available in Queen, King & Cal. King sizes.Start each day in an extraordinary way by waking up in this swoon-worthy bed. Classic yet updated, it's distinguished by wings that wrap around in an armchair manner. Completely upholstered in a sea-inspired blue fabric, it features a richly tufted diamond-pattern headboard that adds plush appeal and is inspired by the timeless character of a tufted English arm sofa. At the headboard, you'll find wooden legs finished in Golden Shimmer while clear acrylic legs capped with metal ferrules highlight the footboard. This designer bed seamlessly blends the best of old and new to create an amazing focal point for the bedroom.