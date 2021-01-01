From caracole

Caracole Classic Cream Velvet Queen Upholstered Panel Bed

$1,850.00
In stock
Description

Part Of Caracole Classic Collection From CaracoleCrafted From Elegance Mahogany WoodEspresso Bean FinishUpholstered headboard and side rails in luxurious cream velvetOptional NightstandBox Spring RequiredBed is Available in Queen/ King & Cal. King Sizes.This handsome bed offers you the perfect blend of masculine and feminine. Our rich Espresso Bean finish gives this platform bed a contemporized yet classic flair and assures it will coordinate with a variety of wood types and finishes in the bedroom. The headboard and side rails are upholstered in luxurious cream velvet with a hint of sparkle. For an added touch of elegance, the mahogany band that frames the headboard breaks allowing for the velvet to cascade over the top of the frame. A handsome fluted leg is the final distinguishing feature.

