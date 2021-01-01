Caracole Classic Cream Velvet Queen Upholstered Panel Bed

Advertisement
Part Of Caracole Classic Collection From CaracoleCrafted From Elegance Mahogany WoodEspresso Bean FinishUpholstered headboard and side rails in luxurious cream velvetOptional NightstandBox Spring RequiredBed is Available in Queen/ King & Cal. King Sizes.This handsome bed offers you the perfect blend of masculine and feminine. Our rich Espresso Bean finish gives this platform bed a contemporized yet classic flair and assures it will coordinate with a variety of wood types and finishes in the bedroom. The headboard and side rails are upholstered in luxurious cream velvet with a hint of sparkle. For an added touch of elegance, the mahogany band that frames the headboard breaks allowing for the velvet to cascade over the top of the frame. A handsome fluted leg is the final distinguishing feature.