(2 Pack) Prell Classic Clean Shampoo, For All Hair Types, 13.5 Fl. Oz.

Prell Classic Clean Shampoo, For All Hair Types, Alcohol-Free, Rinses Easily, Leaves Hair Full of Body and Shine, Clean, Healthy Hair, No Residue, 13.5 fl. oz. For all hair types13.5 oz.Thick, rich formula for clean, healthy hairNatural body and fullnessNo unwanted residueWater-based formulaLifts away daily buildupLeaves hair looking healthy and shinyRinses away easilyAlcohol-free to keep scalp from drying outCleans hair without causing drynessPrell clarifies hair, leaving it soft, while removing build-up caused by styling products, hard water and mineral deposits. About Us: For over 60 years, Prell has been a trusted uncomplicated shampoo known for itÃ¢ÂÂs crystal-jade color and rich, ultra-cleansing formula that leaves hair with a healthy luster. Prell shampoo, introduced by Proctor & Gamble in 1947 with its innovative formula and packaging design, has endured the test of time. Over the years it has brought us some of the most memorable moments in advertising. We all remember the famous commercial where a pearl slowly drops into the Prell bottle to demonstrate the thick, rich, luxurious shampoo. Prell has become an icon of American culture and nostalgia. A product doesnÃ¢ÂÂt last this long just because of good advertising. It lasts because itÃ¢ÂÂs a classic - you can always count on the same value, thick rich formula and clean fragrance. Our products are well established and have proven to be successful for the past 50+ years. Today, our products continue to show success and change peopleÃ¢ÂÂs lives for the better.