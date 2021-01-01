The Helly Hansen Classic Check Long Sleeve Shirt is never out of place in your kit and will let you dress up or dress down your look while you're on-the-go. Button down, fold-over collar. Long sleeves with adjustable button cuffs. Full button closure in front. Flap close patch pocket on the left left chest. Shirt-tail hemline that is ideal for tucking in your shirt. Allover plaid design. 100% cotton. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 32 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.