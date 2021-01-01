John Hardy Classic Chain Sterling Silver Cuff Bracelet

From The Classic Chain Collection. Artisan-made in Bali since 1975, the Classic Chain Collection is an enduring symbol of the common humanity that binds us all. Forged in a time-honored process for durability, this slim cuff is as mesmerizing as it is masculine. Stacked or solo, monochrome or mixed and matched, it's a timeless essential. Sterling silver Slip-on style Imported SIZE Width, about 0.3" Small, 6.5" Medium, 7" Large, 7.5". Men Accessories - Jewelry > John Hardy > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. John Hardy. Color: Silver. Size: Large.