Park Life Designs Classic Ceramic Food Dog & Cat Bowl, White, 2-cup

Provide your pet with proper provisions using the Park Life Designs Classic Food Pet Bowl. Crafted from FDA-approved ceramic, it’s built to be strong and sturdy enough to resist chips, slips and spills. This stylish designer pet bowl is embossed with the word “FOOD” in big block letters and features a high-gloss finish around the exterior to fit right in with your subtly sophisticated home décor. The heavyweight, chew-proof stoneware can be used to heat up food in the microwave and added to the dishwasher afterward for easy clean-up.