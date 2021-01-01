Carolina Pet Classic Canvas Orthopedic Bolster Dog Bed w/Removable Cover, Sage, Small/Medium

With a timeless canvas covering and contrast cording detail, the Carolina Pet Classic Canvas Orthopedic Bolster Dog Bed is the obvious choice for style and comfort. This bed provides ideal support for your best bud with medical-grade orthopedic foam that helps to relieve stiff joints and pressure points. Your pup will be elevated off the cold floor with this lofted bed that features a bolstered edge that doubles as a comfy pillow. When the piece has seen a whole-lotta-love and could use freshening, simply unzip the removable cover and toss it in the washing machine!