From travelchair
TravelChair Classic Bubba Chair with Adjustable Pillow, Large Folding Chair for the Outdoors, 300-Pound Capacity, Red
ADVENTURE: Discovering the outdoors is fun, but sometimes you just want to take a seat. Our Classic Bubba Chair is perfect for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, or hunting breaks. Enjoy nature's scenery while relaxing. COMFORTABLE: This is one of the most comfortable folding chairs you will ever own. With its high back and deep sling seat, all-day comfort is one seat away. The chair also features an adjustable contour pillow, a cup holder, and padded hand rests. FOLDABLE CHAIR: The Classic Bubba Camp Chair is one of the most convenient folding chairs you will ever own. We combined rock-solid construction with plenty of features. Plus, the bag with an adjustable carry strap makes this chair a breeze to move. DURABLE & STABLE: Like most of our chairs, the Classic Bubba chair comes with high-end fabric reinforcements, oversized grommets, a powder-coated steel frame, 600-denier polyester fabric, and seatbelt webbing in all the right places. BUILT FOR GOOD: TravelChair is a family-owned US brand. We began in 1984 and have continued to grow in the travel chair market over the years. We believe in delivering products that are easy to use and durable. Each chair is built for good.