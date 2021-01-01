'Classic and Colorful Retro Coffee' Framed Graphic Art Print Set

Is that blank wall dragging your well-crafted ensembles down? Brightening up with a piece of wall art like this is a great way to transform those ho-hum hallways or dreary dens. Perfect for a vintage-inspired accent in a kitchen or casual dining area, this four-graphic art print set features different types of coffee for a look fresh from yesteryear's cafes. Printed in the USA on paper, each print in this set measures 12'' H x 10'' W x 0.75'' D, and arrives framed. And with wall mounting hardware included, it's ready to hang right out of the box. Format: Black Framed Paper