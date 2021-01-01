Manor Park Classic 4 Door Closed Storage Buffet, Dark Brown Oak

Place the Manor Park Classic 4 Door Closed Storage Buffet in your dining room or kitchen for the perfect entertainment center. The framed doors provide a traditional look that fits into any home decor style. Hide dishes, cocktail accessories, or cook books on the two adjustable shelves behind the closed doors for a tidy space all your guests can enjoy. This versatile, sturdy unit can accommodate TVs up to 70 inches when used as a media console in the living room. The rich veneer finish and warp-resistant MDF wood body provide a strong, long-lasting media console to fit your needs.