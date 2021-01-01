BVLGARI Classic 18K Rose Gold Tiger's Eye & Mother-of-Pearl Cuff Bracelet

From the Classic Collection. Bvlgari 18K rose gold bracelet set with mother-of-pearl and tiger's eye elements. Tiger's eye Mother-of-pearl 18K rose gold Made in Italy SIZE Length, about 6.75" ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in Italy in 1884 by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari, BVLGARI has become synonymous with unparalleled craftsmanship and exquisite jewelry. The brand's Roman heritage can be seen in pieces inspired by the city's architecture, artwork and ancient mosaics. Today, the house continues to translate its rich history into opulent designs and fragrances. Fine Jewelry - Bvlgari Watches And Jewe > Bvlgari > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. BVLGARI. Color: Rose Gold. Size: Medium.