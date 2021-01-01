From sunbeam

Sunbeam Classic 1200 Watt Mid-size Anti-Drip Non-Stick Soleplate Iron with Shot of Steam/Vertical Shot feature and 8' 360-degree Swivel Cord.

$71.70
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Sunbeam Classic 1200 Watt Mid-size Anti-Drip Non-Stick Soleplate.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com