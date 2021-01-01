5"W Classic 1 Light Wall Sconce

Designed as a sophisticated illuminating accent for any room or corridor. The Classic wall sconce features an Ivory faux candlelight with a Parchment Shade perched on a bobeche which is embraced by a curved arm. This elegant fixture offers decorative hardware in an Antique Iron Gate finish. Custom crafted in our 180;000 square foot manufacturing facility in Yorkville; NY. Shade styles; metal finishes and sizes can be customized. UL and cUL listed for dry and damp locations however we do not recommend installing it in spaces that experience a large amount of moisture due to the fabric shade.