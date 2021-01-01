From union rustic
Classen Frame 1 Coffee Table with Storage
Product description In addition to everyday practical creations, Union Rustic's designers also love to create exceptional pieces of furniture that shine their unique shape or creatively combined materials. This gives you the opportunity to turn your home into something very special. Elegant Coffee Table in Industrial Design With a strong glass surface, a sturdy iron frame, and a rustic-style shelf, this sofa table looks very elegant, almost as if it had sprung from a museum. Garnish it with a large vase of beautiful fresh flowers. Under the glass top, your remote control and magazines are always clearly visible and ready for use. Two spacious drawers offer even more storage space. If you like the style of this living room table, take a look at the matching side table and console table from Union Rustic. Specifications: - Color: Transparent, Rustic Brown - Material: Tempered Glass, Particleboard, - Product Weight: 67.7 lb (30.7 kg) - Package Contents: - 1 x Coffee table - 1 x Accessory Bag (Including Assembly Tool) - 1 x Instruction Union Rustic Notes: - Do not expose this product to direct sunlight for extended periods. - Please handle the tempered glass tabletop with care to prevent cracks.