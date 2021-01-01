Class of 2036 Grow with Me Shirt 2036 Graduation Handprints T-Shirt

Designed for boys and girls, class of 2036; it's a nice kid's first day of Preschool shirt gift or a Preschool graduation shirt gift; get this shirt and take a photograph of your kid every year to show how they grow Class of 2036 Grow With Me shirt Class of 2036 Handprints shirt is made so the child can put their handprint on the shirt every year, the child will grow into the shirt over the years, Preschool shirt, preschool graduation shirt, 1st day of Preschool shirt Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem