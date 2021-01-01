Class Of 2024 Shirt Pre-K Graduate Preschool Graduation T-Shirt

Class Of 2024 T-Shirt. Perfect For Adults Supporting Their Favorite Children In The 2024 Class. Ideal For Kids To Wear For A Cute Photoshoot, Picture Day, First Or Last Day Of School, Graduation Day Or Just Because. Grow With Me Shirt. Cute Class Shirt. Great Gift For The Students Birthday, Christmas, Just Because And Graduation Gift. Makes A Great Teacher Gift, Parent Gift Or Grandparent Gift Too. Show Your Class Spirit. You Can Even Put Hand Prints On Back. Great Graduation Keepsake! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem