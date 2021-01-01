From graduating class of 2022 granny grandma leopard
Class of 2022 Granny Graduation Graduate Fun Leopard Rainbow Tote Bag
Advertisement
Class of 2022 Granny! Get ready for Graduation 2022 with this cute leopard rainbow for a proud grandma, granny, grandmother of the graduating class of 2022 who may be graduating from preschool, kindergarten, elementary, middle school, high school, college. Perfect graduation gift for a grandma of the graduating class of 2022 and loves leopard rainbows, cute rainbow, leopard spots. Great commemorative souvenir to remember your grandson or granddaughter graduation. You helped them get to the graduation stage! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.