Class 2 Electronic Transformer by WAC Lighting - Color: Black (EN-24100-RB2)

Combining Class 2 Electronic Transformer in a single package creates a single source to wire multiple runs of low voltage fixtures such as under cabinet and display luminaries._x005F_x000D_ WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black.