From loon peak
Clarksville TV Stand for TVs up to 50"
The Inca Media Center, another addition to our Aztec inspired collection, is ready to take its place as the focal point of your living room. It's quite apparent the woodworking skill that went into the making of this piece. The contrasting door and drawer colors give this piece a rustic and up-cycled vibe while also showcasing the beautiful tones of the mango wood. The neutral colors in this piece make it a great fit for many different decors.Two cabinets, along with a spacious drawer, give you plenty of storage options for everything from books to media and knick knacks. An open shelf is perfect for housing a media player, cable box or gaming system. A convenient cable management hole is also included.FeaturesHandmade Using Solid Mango WoodCan Be Used Indoors or Outdoors in a Covered AreaMulti-Functional ItemLight, Rich Tones With Stunning Wood GrainHandmade by Skilled Artisans?Comes Almost Fully Assembled—Only the legs need attachingIncludes Cord Management HoleMatching Sideboard Available (model SIE-A16074) Dimensions for this sideboard are 23.6H x 47.2W x 15D inchesCabinet Width: 13.8 inchesCabinet Height: 14.2 inchesDrawer Width: 16.5 inchesDrawer Height: 6.7 inches Inside Drawer: 16.5W x 13.4D inchesOpen Shelf: 16.5W x 6.7H inchesLeg Height: 7.9 inches