Clarksville Ceramic Pot Planter

Whether your planting herbs and flowers, storing kitchen utensils, or chilling beverages for a weekend gathering, these versatile two-gallon crocks are practical and personal adding a welcome addition to any abode. They will expertly carve your message to the surface of the crock, making a unique family heirloom that will be cherished through the years. Ideal uses: planter, ice bucket, door stop, magazine holder, utensil holder, house marker…the possibilities are endless! Color: Brown, Customize: Yes