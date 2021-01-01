Clarkdale Upholstered Platform 5 Piece Bedroom Set

This elegant 5 pc bed is an unbeatable epitome of sophistication and grandeur. It flaunts an alluring blend of traditional style with contemporary vibes. Constructed with the most durable brand of hardwood and metal materials, it is simply built to last long. Its exciting features include an eye-popping curved silhouette and timeless tufted headboard that surely make a statement. Moreover, the set comes with a mirror and bed nightstand and dresser providing ample space for clothing and accessories and other fanciful trappings. It does not require a box spring Color: Gray, Bed Size: Queen