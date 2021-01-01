From clarks
Clarks Clarkdale Gobi
The Clarkdale Gobi is a traditional yet modern boot for any weekend outing. Lush suede upper. Easy slip-on construction with dual goring and a rear pull tab for easy wearing. Textile lining. Removable footbed gives you the option to make it even lighter. Durable leather and rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 7 oz Shaft: 6 in Product measurements were taken using size 11.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.