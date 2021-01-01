From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Clarkdale 3 Seater Sofa, Charcoal + Dark Brown
CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring a cozy pillow back design and sleek accents along its armrests, our sofa offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this sofa brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality. UPHOLSTERED: Our sofa is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as cozy cushioning for plush seating. PILLOW BACK: Featuring a plush pillow back design, the backrest of this sofa is lined with loose pillows, giving your decor a softer appeal. This style allows you to adjust the pillows to your comfort for extra coziness. BIRCH WOOD LEGS: This sofa is supported by sturdy birch wood legs which offer an attractive look and durable structure. Its fine grain takes stains well, giving this piece a gorgeous finish. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This sofa is 80.25” W x 36.00” D x 34.50” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming couch.