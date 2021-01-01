Clarity Case and Blue Light Screen Protector Bundle for Velvet 5G UW - Clear

Protect your eyes and your phone with the Clarity Case & Blue Light Screen Protector Bundle for Velvet 5G UW. This case and screen protector bundle shield your phone from impact keeping away unsightly cracks and dings. And with built-in antimicrobial protection your phone screen will stay free from germs. Eco-safe case. The Clarity case is made from sustainable plant-based materials. This eco-friendly design absorbs shock while guarding the surface of your phone. True color screen protector. The included screen protector filters high-energy blue light to help protect your eyes. The true color display provides scratch and smudge resistance without dimming or distorting the colors of your screen. Easy application. The included Applicator Tool makes it easy to install your screen protector without any bubbles or bumps.