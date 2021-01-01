From veronica beard
Veronica Beard Clarita Tee in Black & White
Advertisement
Veronica Beard Clarita Tee in Black & White 96% modal 4% spandex. Made in Peru. Hand wash. Ruched fabric detail at neck and sleeves. Heavyweight soft jersey fabric. VBEF-WS137. J2012JY0480891. About the designer: Veronica Beard is an elevated American sportswear brand that strikes a balance between classic chic and laidback cool. Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard are sisters-in-law who launched their brand together in 2010 with a modern perspective on iconic staples. The brand developed the Dickey Jacket as its first must have piece under the concept of chic uniform dressing. Impeccable tailoring meets superb quality in each of Veronica Beard’s cool, effortless pieces.