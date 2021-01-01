From dr. martens
Dr. Martens, Clarissa Ii Women's Leather Strap Sandals in Black, Size 8
Our classic gladiator sandal: reimagined in worn-in, vintage-looking Brando leather. The Clarissa Brando sandal is built with three straps and an adjustable buckle at the ankle as well as all our usual DNA: grooved edges, an air-cushioned sole, visible stitching and a scripted heel loop. Brando is a full-grain, waxy leather that looks even better with time. Tough and durable, it'll develop a worn-in, vintage look as it ages. Maintain with Dr. Martens Shoe Polish. Gladiator style sandal with adjustable ankle buckle. Constructed on the iconic and comfortable Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch.