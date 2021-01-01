Clariandra 1 - Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand in Brown

These nightstands will make a great addition to your bedroom or living room decor. The bedside cabinet is crafted from solid acacia wood, which makes it very sturdy and durable. The drawer front has been painted in contrasting black and white, which gives the nightstand a unique look. The sturdy top is ideal for keeping an alarm clock, a reading lamp, books, etc., or for displaying photo frames or other small decorative items. The drawer and the shelf have ample space for keeping all kinds of items organized and within reach. Assembly is easy. Delivery includes 2 bedside tables. Important note: The colors and wood grains may vary from piece to piece, making each item unique and slightly different from the next; the delivery is random.