Arteriors Clarendon Side Table - Color: Blue

A modern geometric structure for chic interiors. The Clarendon Side Table from Arteriors is a bold accent piece with sharp angles and clean lines. Its lacquered fiberglass body forms an octagonal silhouette that tapers as its body descends to a contrasting base. Its smooth surface reflects its surroundings, adding depth to the space while accenting the room with an eye-catching look. This side table is compact enough to easily pair with a stylish sofa or chair. Shape: Octagonal. Color: Blue. Additional Color: Blue and Gold. Finish: Navy Lacquer