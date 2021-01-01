MILLERTON HOME Clare Slate Blue 2 ft. x 8 ft. Runner Rug

Millerton Home, an exclusive Home Depot Brand, prides itself on creating trendy yet durable rugs made to last. Bring the feel of the woodsy outdoors into the comfort of your own home with this nature inspired floor piece. This trendy lodge look was updated using a modern color palette to offers a casual lifestyle look with versatility to use nearly anywhere inside the home. This rug is meticulously made in Turkey of 100% polypropylene and has a , low profile pile height for easy care and durability. Color: Slate Blue.