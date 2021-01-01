Clare 4 - Light 17.5" W Semi Flush Mount

When it comes to good lighting, your light fixture can make it or break it. Find the light you love with this 4-light semi-flush mount. This piece is crafted from metal, and it's suspended by a rod and features a wire-like drum cage that offers eye-catching appeal. Four curved arms each support any candelabra bulb up to 60 W (not included). And with a damp location rating, it’s perfect for highlighting your bathroom or closed patio ensemble. Best of all, it's compatible with a dimmer switch, so you can change up the lighting from morning to night. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson. Fixture Finish: Palladian Bronze