From sean lavin
Clara Vanity Light by Sean Lavin - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (VS24402PN/TXB)
The Clara Vanity Light by Sean Lavin brings a distinctively dynamic nature to a variety of contemporary bathrooms, with a form thats at once modern, classic, and kinetic. Its distinctive frame consists of a double pronged stem that holds up a pair of lamps, as well as a perpendicular circular canopy from which the prongs extend. Each lamp is surrounded by a circular Glass shade, which features a seeded texture for a unique look and subtle lighting pattern. Sean Lavin, a Generation Lighting brand, has been designing light fixtures for over 20 years and notable pieces for Tech Lighting since 2014. Inspired by cultures, fashion and architecture he encounters throughout his world travels, Sean Lavin infuses his pieces with a distinct sophistication and everyday functionality. Shape: Globe. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel with Textured Black