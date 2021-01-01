Clairmont 1 - Light Dimmable Dark Granite Armed Sconce

Whether mounted in the master suite or brightening a hallway, this factory-chic two-light vanity light illuminates your space in on-trend industrial design. Inspired by utilitarian lighting, this unit is crafted of steel in a dark granite finish. A circular backplate connects the unit to the wall, while a pipe-inspired arm with one elbow joint accommodates one 60W medium vintage filament bulb (not included). UL/CUL-listed for installation in dry indoor locations, this hardwired unit can be installed uplight or downlight depending on your preference