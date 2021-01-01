From blu dot
Clad 2 Door Credenza by Blu Dot - Color: Black - Finish: Wood tones - (CD1-2DCRDZ-WL)
Advertisement
Beautiful, warm wood meets the cold, smooth toughness of steel with the Clad 2 Door Credenza. Sometimes we fall hard for a good mix of materials and the Clad Collection is a perfect example of this. The design pairs solid wood doors with a powder-coated steel side, top, and legs to form an alluring union. The credenza features integrated groove pulls and soft closure mechanisms on its two doors. Inside are four storage compartments and two wire management systems for entertainment and media needs. Available as a lighter hickory with white or walnut with oblivion, a darker shade of gray, the Clad 2 Door Credenza will provide ample storage space and look good doing it. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Black. Finish: Walnut / Oblivion