From blu dot

Blu Dot Clad 2 Door Credenza - Color: White

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Disparate materials brought together. The Clad 2 Credenza from Blu Dot pairs beautiful, warm wood with the cold, smooth toughness of steel to provide an intriguing and appealing design. The two wooden doors have soft close mechanisms to make sure they don't make loud bangs when being shut, and they have an integrated groove that works as a convenient handle. Inside the doors are four storage compartments with two wire management systems to organize the cables from entertainment and media consoles. Color: White. Finish: Hickory / White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com