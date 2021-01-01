Colette for Mon Cheri - CL12002 Off-Shoulder Trumpet Dress With Train

This enchanting dress by Colette for Mon Cheri CL12002 is sure to make you the center of everyone's attention. Made of liquid lame this long dress allures in an off the shoulder neckline with a form-fitting bodice and a zipper closure. The skirt fashion a trumpet silhouette and brings drama with a sweep train finish. Experience the outstanding effect in this dress by Colette for Mon Cheri. Style: monc_CL12002 Category: Colette for Mon Cheri Fabric: Liquid Lame Details: Off-shoulder sleeves Fitted bodice Sheath skirt Train Back zipper Length: Long Neckline: Off-Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.