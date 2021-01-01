From cinderella divine
Cinderella Divine - CK848 Bedazzled V-neck Mermaid Dress
Get noticed in any crowd wearing this dress by Cinderella Divine CK848. Made of metallic sequins and beaded details this sleeveless dress fashions a V-neckline with spaghetti straps. The skirt tapers at the thighs and flares at the bottom finishing the look in a sweep train for added drama. Experience the outstanding effect in this dress by Cinderella Divine. Style: cidi_CK848 Details: Sleeveless Spaghetti straps Metallic sequins Beading Fitted bodice Mermaid skirt Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details..