From cinderella divine

Cinderella Divine - CK848 Bedazzled V-neck Mermaid Dress

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Get noticed in any crowd wearing this dress by Cinderella Divine CK848. Made of metallic sequins and beaded details this sleeveless dress fashions a V-neckline with spaghetti straps. The skirt tapers at the thighs and flares at the bottom finishing the look in a sweep train for added drama. Experience the outstanding effect in this dress by Cinderella Divine. Style: cidi_CK848 Details: Sleeveless Spaghetti straps Metallic sequins Beading Fitted bodice Mermaid skirt Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details..

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com