Cinderella Divine - CJ501 Jeweled Lace A-line Gown

Dare to express yourself in this brazen dress from Cinderella Divine CJ501. This tulle gown brandishes in a sleeveless jewel neckline with fitted bodice ornate with jeweled lace. The back has a keyhole and a zipper closure. The skirt flourishes a full length A-line silhouette. Make a sophisticated statement in this glittery dress by Cinderella Divine. Style: cidi_CJ501 Details: Sleeveless Jeweled lace Fitted bodice Tulle A-line skirt Back keyhole Back zipper Length: Long Neckline: Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.