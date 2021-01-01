Cityscape LED Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Antique - Finish: Antique - (207915-1005)

The Cityscape LED Wall Sconce evokes an image of skyscraper silhouettes reflecting off a waterfront. This floating skyline combines excellent craftsmanship with technology as the handcrafted aluminum rods are subtly illuminated by an edge-lit LED panel. This versatile wall sconce is indoor damp rated making it ideal for bath vanity use as well as a dramatic decorative piece for modern dining rooms, living rooms, and hallways. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Antique. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting