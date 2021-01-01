Cityscape LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Steel - Finish: Steel - (139726-1023)

Bring a modern feel to virtually any setting by using the Cityscape Large LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge. Inspired by cityscape punctuated with towering skyscrapers, its horizontal frame is decked with decorative accent rods that extend upwards and downwards. Equipped with built-in LED lamping, this fixture offers an impressive waterfront view of the city that seemingly floats in mid-air when turned on. Set it up by the kitchen counter area, the dining room, living room, or any other space. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Steel. Finish: Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting