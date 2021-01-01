Cityscape LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (139725-1035)

The Cityscape LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge is reminiscent of sleek skyscrapers reflected on the waterfront. It is composed of tubular steel structures of varying sizes that go upward and downward from the central rectangular frame. This geometrical frame is equipped with a state-of-the-art LED light source that is both integrated and energy-efficient and is mounted to the ceiling by adjustable cables and canopy kit to give a floating look. Add this suspension light over a kitchen island or dining table to infuse a distinctively contemporary flair. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Matte. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting